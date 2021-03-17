ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.07 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,575. ON24 has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Insiders purchased 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882 in the last 90 days.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

