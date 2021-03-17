OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,876. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCX. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

