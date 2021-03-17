OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading Up 7.5%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 154,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 324,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

