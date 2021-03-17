Open Governance Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $2.76 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.89 or 0.00659895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

