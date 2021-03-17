Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPRO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,511,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

