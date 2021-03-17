Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SIX opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

