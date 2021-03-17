Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

