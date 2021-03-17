Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $81.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

