Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Veracyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCYT opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

