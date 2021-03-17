Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $719,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

