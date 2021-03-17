Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $102,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

