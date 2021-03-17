Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 879,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 517,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

