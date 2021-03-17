Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

