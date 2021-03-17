Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $70,007,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

NYSE IR opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

