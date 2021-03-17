Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

