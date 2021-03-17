Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

