Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 398 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

