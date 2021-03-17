Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 48,773 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

ORCL stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

