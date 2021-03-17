Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

