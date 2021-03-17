Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

