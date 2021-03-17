Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $887,031.75 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $887,031.75 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,885.54 or 1.00353598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00394568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00289356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.32 or 0.00756435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,009.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00086430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005404 BTC.

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

