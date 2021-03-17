Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

ORGO traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 770,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.50 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

