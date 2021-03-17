Orlando D. Ashford Sells 3,032 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

