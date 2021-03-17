OrthoPediatrics Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $891.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $57.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.