Ossiam Buys Shares of 28,848 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31,162.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 139,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.