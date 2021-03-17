Ossiam Has $1.19 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

