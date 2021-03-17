Ossiam Has $808,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Masco were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

