Ossiam Purchases Shares of 10,758 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.