Ossiam Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14,653.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.