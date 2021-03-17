Ossiam Sells 12,247 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ossiam decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $389.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.55. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.