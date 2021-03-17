Ossiam Sells 3,227 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in VMware were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

NYSE:VMW opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.