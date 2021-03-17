OST Price Hits $0.0307 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $2.41 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00053326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.58 or 0.00648708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034351 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.