Ouroboros (OURO) Market Capitalization Achieves $209,688.22

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $209,688.22 and $1,710.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.86 or 0.00458283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00592984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.