Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

