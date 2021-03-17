Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

OVV opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

