Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.51

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.51 and last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

