PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $61-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.96 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.43–0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 126,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,827. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,979 shares of company stock worth $32,535,293. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

