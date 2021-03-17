Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,552 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 498,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

