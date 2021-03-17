Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,304 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

