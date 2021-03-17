Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $20,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MCY opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

