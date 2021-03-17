Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Daily Journal worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Daily Journal by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $416.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.61 million, a P/E ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.42.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($7.54) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $2,750,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

