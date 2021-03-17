Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.10 million, a PE ratio of -472.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $490,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.