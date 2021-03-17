Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Danske cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PANDY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

