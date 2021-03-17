PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

