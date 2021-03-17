Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 8,900 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

