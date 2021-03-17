Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.60 billion, a PE ratio of -122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

