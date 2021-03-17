Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

