Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,240,000 after buying an additional 171,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $136.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.