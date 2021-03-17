Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $4,749,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

