Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

